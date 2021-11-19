‘We are one,’ Everton, Liverpool, and Tranmere say in a unified statement following the terror assault at the Women’s Hospital.

In the aftermath of a suspected terror incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital last weekend, Everton, Liverpool, and Tranmere Rovers have issued a joint statement with the Liverpool Region Mosque Network.

On Sunday, an explosive device detonated in a cab outside the hospital, killing suspect Emad Al Swealmeen in an incident now under investigation by counter-terrorism authorities.

The tragedy stunned Liverpool, but it has now brought the city’s football clubs together in a show of support.

The Liverpool Region Mosque Network, Everton Football Club and Everton in the Community, LFC Foundation, and Tranmere Rovers in the Community issued a joint statement on Friday evening.

It said: “Following the shocking and senseless tragedy that occurred outside our Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday, it’s critical that we stand united in solidarity and speak out against those who wish to divide us.

“Our message is unmistakable: we are ecstatic. We are a single entity. Liverpool is our name.

“Our unshakeable sense of belonging to “our Liverpool home” binds us together. We believe in fighting for what is right shoulder to shoulder. Our way—why it’s we’re the World in One City—is to recognize and be extremely proud of the variety in our communities while also striving for a more inclusive society.

“Liverpool City Region’s football clubs exemplify the city’s history of bravery, compassion, and community spirit. It is the source of our collective power and solidarity, and it is what has gotten us through terrible periods like the pandemic. We must now use this unity to resist hatred in all of its forms.

“We live in a city that honors our heroes, for whom we are grateful every day. All of the persons and authorities who work persistently to defend us and our way of life are included in this.

“At this time, we wish for calm and alertness, ensuring the safety and well-being of our neighbors from all walks of life while also being conscious of others. Let us remember that how we express ourselves, whether on the streets or online, has an impact on others. We can all do our part right now to make an additional effort to express our support.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”