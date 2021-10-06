‘We aim to take the next step,’ Alisson said after helping Liverpool sign an 18-year-old prospect.

When it comes to their young goalkeepers, Liverpool has a clear policy.

In the past, the Reds had players like Peter Gulacsi and Martin Hansen in their youth ranks, but due to a lack of a clear path, the pair would leave on loan before being discarded at the end of their contracts, but they now have successful Bundesliga careers with RB Leipzig and Hannover 96, respectively.

Liverpool, though, is rewriting that narrative thanks to Jurgen Klopp and goalkeeping coach John Achterberg.

With Alisson as the Reds’ first-choice goalkeeper with a long-term deal until the summer of 2027, any young goalkeeper moving to Merseyside and hoping to carve out a career at Anfield has a difficult task.

Nonetheless, a number of goalkeepers have progressed through Liverpool’s ranks and gone on to have successful careers, with the Reds featuring them in the senior set-up, determined to provide them with the greatest possible tools to succeed in the game.

Danny Ward joined Leicester City for £12.5 million in the summer of 2018, after a series of loan moves, after making three appearances for Liverpool. He is now Wales’ first-choice goalkeeper.

Kamil Grabara moved to Copenhagen for £3 million this summer after a series of loan moves, and the 22-year-old is now determined to break into the Poland national team.

Meanwhile, despite the fact that Ryan Fulton and Shamal George both moved on free transfers, they are now first-choice at Hamilton Academical and Colchester United, respectively.

And Liverpool are already looking after the next generation, with Caoimhin Kelleher thriving as Alisson’s understudy, having made his Reds debut in 2019 and now being a regular in the Republic of Ireland squad, while Vitezslav Jaros and Jakub Ojrzynski are both on loan at St. Patrick’s Athletic and Caernarfon Town, respectively.

Marcelo Pitaluga, who joined Liverpool for £1 million from Brazilian side Fluminense a year ago, is ready to be the latest beneficiary of such foresight.

The 18-year-old works out with Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, and the rest of the first-team squad on a regular basis. “The summary has come to an end.”