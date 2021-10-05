Wayne Rooney, James McFadden, and Andros Townsend’s inclusion in an Everton group unlike any other.

When Andros Townsend’s Burnley bomb was chosen September’s greatest goal on Sunday night, he joined a select group of Evertonians who have won the BBC’s Goal of the Month accolade.

It was the first time an Everton player has won the award since Wayne Rooney, the all-time leading winner, blasted in a shot from inside his own half against West Ham in 2017.

Since 1970, the BBC Goal of the Month award has been voted on by the public, with the monthly winners forming a shortlist from which the Goal of the Season is chosen.

Ernie Hunt’s volley following Willie Carr’s daring donkey-kick free-kick routine against Everton in October 1970 was the first Goal of the Season ever scored by a former Everton player.

Since then, the competition has had a colorful history.

Following a betting incident in which it was revealed that the result, chosen by BBC analysts, had been leaked, the competition was judged offside and discontinued in 2007/08.

Since 2013, the outcome has been decided by an independent poll.

The Premier League has had its own Goal of the Month award since 2016, and the winners frequently clash with the Match of the Day award, as happened six times in its first season.

Not only was it one of the most magnificent goals ever scored at Goodison Park, but it was also unquestionably one of the most significant.

Everton needed a last-minute win over Wimbledon in May 1994 to avoid relegation for the first time since 1951 – and Barry Horne was an unlikely hero.

Barry had scored his first goal for Everton 18 months prior and told supporters at the time, “don’t anticipate too many more.”

Until he picked up a bouncing ball midway inside the Wimbledon half, pushed it forward off his thigh, and unleashed an unbelievable thunderball of a strike, he had fulfilled that forecast by scoring exactly none.

A stunning, season-saving, relegation-averting thunderbolt.

And how did Barry mark such a historic strike? He merely lowered his head and jogged back to the midway mark, knowing that a winner was still required.

Graham Stuart took the prize in a less spectacular manner, but Horne’s had built the platform. “The summary has come to an end.”