Wayne Rooney criticizes Manchester United’s slacker players, saying they “need to be hurt.”

Wayne Rooney has criticized Manchester United’s sloppy effort in their 5-0 hammering of Liverpool FC, claiming that the players “deserved to be wounded” after such a poor showing.

Last week, Liverpool scored four goals in the first half at Old Trafford before making it 5-0 in the second half. Mo Salah scored a hat trick, with Naby Keita and Diogo Jota scoring the other goals.

Rooney, who is presently the manager of Championship club Derby County, criticized the Red Devils’ sluggish performance against Liverpool, saying they were “unwilling” to sprint back and defend.

“The Liverpool game was a difficult one to watch. Too many players, in my opinion, are unwilling to sprint back, defend, or put everything on the line for their team, and this is unacceptable. Those guys need to be hurt, to understand how much it hurts them when they lose games. Those athletes bear a great deal of responsibility. They are international players of the highest caliber, and a club like United requires more “Before his Derby County’s Championship match against Blackburn Rovers, Rooney was cited by Sky Sports as saying.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under fire following the humiliating defeat. However, Rooney, a former Old Trafford teammate, has lent his backing to Solskjaer.

“The players must examine themselves. “It’s too easy for the manager to take all the flak when those players are paid a lot of money to do a job that I don’t believe they’re doing well enough,” Rooney continued, describing Solskjaer as a “fighter.”” “Everyone can see that Ole is under a lot of pressure. But I’m familiar with Ole, and he’s a fighter. He’ll keep doing the right things, believing in what he believes in, and attempting to eke out more performance from those players “Rooney stated.

Paul Scholes, a Manchester United star, attacked Mason Greenwood for destroying his side’s game against Liverpool, and he also slammed Paul Pogba, stating the Red Devils “wouldn’t miss anything” if he didn’t play again.

Manchester United will play Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League away match on Saturday.