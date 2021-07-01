Wayne Pivac is ecstatic to see Tom Rogers acclimate to international rugby so rapidly.

As he prepares for his Test debut, Wayne Pivac thinks Wales newcomer Tom Rogers has taken to the international situation “like a duck to water.”

Rogers, who has only played a dozen games for the Scarlets, will face Canada in Cardiff on Saturday.

The 22-year-old winger is one of five uncapped players in Wales head coach Pivac’s match-day 23 for the first of a summer series that includes two matches against Argentina.

And it’s a great chance for him to make an impact as Pivac seeks to extend his playing pool in the run-up to the 2023 World Cup.

Pivac stated, “He’s extremely good in the air, he’s showing good awareness, and he’s learning a lot about what he does off the ball.”

“In terms of his work rate and involvements, it is an important area for him to improve.

“He’s taken to it like a duck to water,” says the narrator. It’s just the youthful zeal that these young men bring, as one could anticipate.

“Hopefully, on Saturday, we get a fantastic weather day, a game that flows, and he can get lots of ball in his hands and show us what he can do.

“At some point, we’ll need to add more depth, and here is the natural place to start. It’s exciting to see males receive their first phone call and hear their joy on the other end of the line.

“We’ve been blown away by the raw talent at our disposal.”

When Rogers runs out in front of an 8,000-strong Principality Stadium audience, it will be a historic day for the Carmarthenshire village of Cefneithin.

I’ll attempt to unwind and enjoy every moment on the field.

The local rugby club has a past players list, which is led by Barry John, and Rogers is the most recent addition to that list.

"There will be a bus full of my Cefneithin Rugby Club buddies at the game, so there will be a lot of noise," Rogers remarked. "They've all got it."