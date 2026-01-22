Wawrinka’s Stunning Australian Open Win Caps Remarkable Age-Defying Performance

Stan Wawrinka delivered an unforgettable victory at the 2026 Australian Open on Thursday, battling through a marathon five-set encounter to reach the third round at the age of 40. His 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(10-3) win over 21-year-old Arthur Gea marked a historic moment in tennis, as Wawrinka became the oldest player in nearly five decades to reach this stage of the tournament. The last time a man this old advanced this far was Ken Rosewall in 1978.

Epic Showdown in Melbourne

Playing under the scorching sun on the Kia Arena, Wawrinka was forced to dig deep, enduring four hours and 33 minutes of grueling tennis. Gea, making his Grand Slam debut, pushed the Swiss veteran to the limit, taking the first and third sets with aggressive play. Wawrinka, however, found his rhythm in the second and fourth sets, battling through breaks of serve and forcing a decider in a thrilling fifth set. Despite Gea’s valiant efforts, including a desperate comeback to level the score in the final set, it was Wawrinka’s experience and mental strength that ultimately prevailed in the super tiebreaker.

Wawrinka’s victory not only extended his Australian Open farewell tour but also underscored his remarkable resilience. After the match, a visibly exhausted Wawrinka acknowledged the support from the crowd, attributing his energy to the fans: “It’s my last Australian Open, so I’m trying to last as long as possible… I need your energy, extra energy from you. It’s an amazing feeling.”

The Swiss legend, who announced his retirement at the end of the 2026 season, is making the most of what could be his final run in Melbourne. This win also marked his 75th Grand Slam main draw, further solidifying his legacy as one of the sport’s greats. With this victory, Wawrinka became the first player over the age of 40 to reach the third round of a major tournament since Rosewall’s 1978 run.

Wawrinka’s next challenge comes in the form of No. 9 seed Taylor Fritz, who promises to provide a stern test in the upcoming round. Yet for now, the Swiss maestro has given fans a performance to remember, showcasing the heart and determination that have defined his illustrious career. Whether this will be his final chapter in Melbourne remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Wawrinka’s legacy in tennis is firmly cemented.