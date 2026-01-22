Wawrinka Defies Age With Epic Australian Open Victory

Stan Wawrinka, in the twilight of his career, has once again proven that age is just a number. The Swiss tennis legend, now 40, extended his farewell season at the 2026 Australian Open with a thrilling five-set triumph over French qualifier Arthur Gea, one of the most gripping matches of the tournament. The battle lasted 4 hours and 33 minutes on Kia Arena, with Wawrinka eventually securing a 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-3) win, marking his 49th five-set match at a Grand Slam—a new Open Era record.

Wawrinka Survives Gea’s Relentless Challenge

The match was a test of endurance and willpower. Gea, at just 21 and playing in his first Australian Open main draw, stunned the crowd by taking the first set and pushing the seasoned Wawrinka to the brink. The match was a back-and-forth affair, with neither player giving an inch. Despite being heavily strapped around the knees and showing signs of fatigue, Wawrinka fought back, recovering from a third-set loss to force a decisive fifth set. The game reached a dramatic tiebreak, where Wawrinka’s experience ultimately proved the difference.

“I’m exhausted!” Wawrinka exclaimed after the match, his emotions running high. “It’s my last Australian Open, so I’m trying to last as long as possible. The crowd gave me so much energy—I’m not young anymore, but I need that support.”

Gea, despite the loss, impressed with his resilience, playing through cramps and a broken shoe. “It was an incredible experience,” he said, acknowledging the challenge of playing against one of the sport’s greats.

With this victory, Wawrinka became the first player aged 40 or older to reach the third round of a Grand Slam since Ken Rosewall at the 1978 Australian Open. His triumph also broke Federer’s record for the most five-set matches in Grand Slam history, a testament to his undying competitive spirit and physicality.

Next, Wawrinka will face American Taylor Fritz in the third round. Fritz, who defeated Vit Kopriva in straight sets, expressed respect for Wawrinka’s continued high level of play. “It’s impressive, the level and physicality Stan is still bringing,” said Fritz, who holds a 2-1 record against the Swiss in their head-to-head battles.

Wawrinka’s victory also highlights the ongoing success of tennis’ elder statesmen at this year’s Australian Open. Alongside Wawrinka, Novak Djokovic, 38, is nearing his 400th Grand Slam win, and 37-year-old Marin Cilic has advanced without dropping a set. Reflecting on the longevity of his peers, Wawrinka remarked, “Novak is in a different league, but it’s amazing the way he can push everyone.”

As Wawrinka continues his farewell tour, his performance in Melbourne has only added to his remarkable legacy. Fans are savoring every moment of his last run, and with each victory, it’s clear that Stan Wawrinka is far from done yet.