Watford wreaks more havoc on Manchester United, while Chelsea extend their lead.

Manchester United lost 4-1 against Watford on Saturday, handing manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer another another humiliating setback, while Chelsea smashed Leicester to extend their Premier League lead to six points.

Despite only winning one of his last seven Premier League games, Solskjaer has kept his job despite falling to seventh place, 12 points behind the leaders.

Aston Villa won 2-0 at Brighton thanks to late goals from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings, giving Steven Gerrard a winning start to his Premier League coaching career.

Newcastle, on the other hand, dropped to the bottom of the standings in the absence of new manager Eddie Howe, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday. The Magpies were held 3-3 at home by Brentford.

Despite heavy pressure to replace Solskjaer in recent weeks, United’s management has stayed loyal to him.

However, their resolve will be put to the test after suffering their fifth defeat in seven league games against the Hornets.

Watford could even afford to miss two early penalties after David de Gea saved Ismaila Sarr’s penalty and Kiko Femenia’s follow-up from the first was ruled out for encroachment.

Joshua King, who was a United junior player under Solskjaer, did his old manager no favors by converting a low cross on 28 minutes to give the home side a merited lead.

Sarr made up for his penalty misses by blasting home from a tight angle shortly before the break.

Solskjaer responded by bringing on Donny Van de Beek at halftime, and his decision not to give the Dutchman more chances will be questioned as he had an immediate impact by turning home Cristiano Ronaldo’s cross.

However, skipper Harry Maguire’s wretched season was dealt another blow when he was sent off for a second bookable offence just as the visitors were gaining momentum.

In stoppage time, Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis added salt to United’s wounds.

Following a difficult Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday, United go to league leaders Chelsea the following weekend, raising the question of whether Solskjaer will remain in charge.

Despite still missing record acquisition Romelu Lukaku due to injury, the Blues were dominant in a 3-0 win over Leicester.

N’Golo Kante returned to haunt his old side with a superb run and finish from the edge of the box after Antonio Rudiger’s header had opened the score.

Christian Pulisic, a substitute, sealed the deal on a fantastic performance. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.