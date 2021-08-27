Watford are reportedly interested in signing a disgruntled Tottenham midfielder.

Moussa Sissoko hasn’t had much of a chance to show off his skills under Nuno Espirito Santo’s tutelage at Tottenham, and it appears that his abilities would be better served by another club.

Watford might be that team as the transfer market closes.

According to rumors, the Hornets have begun talks with Tottenham about bringing the Frenchman to the club on a permanent basis.

All parties involved are optimistic that a transaction will be completed before the August 31 transfer deadline.

The Spurs signed the 32-year-old from Newcastle in 2016 and he has since made over 200 appearances for the North London club.

Sissoko’s playing time is diminishing, and he could benefit from a move to the Hornets. In three of Tottenham’s first four games, he has yet to make the matchday squad.

Nuno has instead chosen Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp to play in midfield.

Apart from them, Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks are two other players who the coach has been turning to.

Sissoko is expected to replace Will Hughes if the transaction is completed. The 26-year-old is expected to join Crystal Palace for £6 million ($8.23 million), with add-ons pushing the price up to £10 million ($13.72 million).

Hughes was in the penultimate year of his contract with Watford, and he turned down a new agreement offered to him. As a result, he was relegated to the Under-23 team.

Burnley and Aston Villa, in addition to Crystal Palace, were interested in signing the English midfielder.

The Eagles, on the other hand, appear to have the upper hand.

Hughes will become Patrick Vieira’s sixth summer signing at Selhurst Park once the deal is finalized. He joined Watford in 2017 and has played 118 times for them.

The offense, on the other hand, is the Eagles’ primary concern right now. In their first three games, the misfiring squad had 22 shots but only managed to strike the back of the net five times.

Following the departure of numerous key players due to expiring contracts, Vieira continues to scout the market for more talent.

In other Watford news, Layvin Kurzawa has been connected with the club.

According to Foot Mercato, the Hornets will aim to sign Paris Saint-left-back Germain’s before the transfer deadline.

Several teams have expressed interest in the French talent, although most have been unsuccessful so far.