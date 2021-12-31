WATCH: Snoop Dogg Jokes Around With Conor McGregor About His Irish Accent.

Snoop Dogg is an underestimated comedian in addition to rapping, and one of his most recent sketches featured UFC star Conor McGregor.

McGregor’s last UFC fight ended with him being carried out on a stretcher after suffering a horrific leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Snoop Dogg recalled the incident as the year came to a close, but instead of focusing on the seriousness of McGregor’s injuries, he opted to inject some humor into it.

On his year-end review show “2021 and Done with Kevin Hart,” the famed rapper humorously mimicked McGregor’s Irish accent as he praised the Irishman for keeping his A-game in trash-talking despite being in bad shape.

See the video below.

“During a bout, Conor McGregor fractured his leg, and it was horrible,” Snoop told Hart. “However, I admire his determination and ferocity in battle – he was talking s—- after he fractured his leg!” “He’s like, ‘I’ll f—- him up, there’s nothing he can do to me,’ and his leg was f—-ed up, and I’m like, ‘Cus still saying s—-?'” he went on.

On a more serious note, after the bout was stopped, things between McGregor and Poirier became much more heated.

Apart from alleging Poirier’s wife sent him a “DM” leading up to the fight, “The Notorious” seemed to have over the line once more when he mentioned “murder,” which “The Diamond” could not stand.

Poirier told Joe Rogan after the fight, “I can handle the trash-talk.” “No holds barred when it comes to trash-talking, right?” “But murder isn’t something you joke around with; there’s no getting away from it,” he continued. “And this man was saying he was going to murder me and all kinds of crap.” “He said he was going to kill me the next day.” I’m going to leave in a coffin. Man, you don’t talk to people like that. I hope he returns safely to his lovely family.” The UFC lightweight contender went on to say, “However, you should know that this guy is a jerk.” Karma is a mirror, not a b——, and this guy said the wrong thing.” The rivalry between the two continues to this day.

When Poirier wished everyone a “Merry Christmas” this year, he left out McGregor, as well as other UFC fighters Nate Diaz and Colby Covington.