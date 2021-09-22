WATCH: McGregor Demonstrates Why He Has No Future In Baseball Due To His Poor Pitch

Conor McGregor, a UFC superstar, has been known to dabble in other sports, including boxing.

However, it looks that the 33-year-old will stick to fighting sports and avoid team sports like baseball.

On Tuesday, September 21, “The Notorious” threw the ceremonial first pitch in an MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Twins.

While he is no stranger to intense debates, he does not enjoy them on the baseball field. That is demonstrated in the video below.

Only a short distance from McGregor

Conor McGregor appeared to be throwing something amazing, dressed in a smart and well-tailored suit.

The only problem is that instead of landing in Patrick Wilson’s hands, the baseball soared wildly out of control, landing just a few inches short of a pair of front-row fans, according to USA Today.

It’s important to understand that baseball was not McGregor’s first attempt at a sport.

He attempted to throw a football at a Dallas Cowboys game in 2018. It was nowhere near a good toss, comparable to what happened during the MLB ceremonial pitch.

McGregor is still out of commission due to an injury to his leg sustained in the last seconds of the first round against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July.

Even though he has made progress in his recovery, it is impossible to predict when the former UFC champion would return.

Through his appearance and proverbial digs on social media, he has remained relevant. The most recent was an apparent altercation with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.