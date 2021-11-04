[Watch] Lionel Messi dismisses Barcelona and names seven contenders for the Champions League title.

FC Barcelona has been left off Lionel Messi’s list of seven Champions League contenders for this season. His options include his new team, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Manchester United, who are now in relegation trouble.

In their Champions League Group A match on Wednesday, RB Leipzig held PSG to a 2-2 draw with an injury-time goal. PSG’s two goals were scored by Gini Wijnaldum, who moved from Liverpool to PSG as a free agent this summer. With two games remaining in the group stage, the Ligue 1 team is in second place and has a strong chance of qualifying for the last-16.

Messi, who has three goals in as many games for PSG in the Champions League this season, has stated that winning the championship is his ultimate priority at the club.

“It is, in my opinion, my and the club’s most important goal. They have been chasing the Champions League title and have come close. I believe that is their primary goal “In an interview with beIN SPORTS, Messi stated.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner went on to say that PSG aren’t the only team in contention for the prized title this season, claiming that at least seven other teams are serious candidates.

“We are one of the leading contenders, but we are far from the only one. Everyone is raving about PSG because of the players, but other teams, such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, and Chelsea, have been working together for years and have also bought good players. There are numerous clubs capable of winning the Champions League; it is a difficult competition in which the strongest team does not necessarily prevail. To win it, you’ll need a lot of things; everything is conceivable, and we’re one of the candidates, of course “Messi went on to say more, despite the fact that he did not include his old team Barcelona in his list.

Messi left Barcelona this summer after more than two decades of association with the Catalan club. The Catalans have been unable to find the proper combination on the pitch since then. Barcelona turned the tables on Dynamo Kiev after losing to Bayern Munich and Benfica. Gerard Pique scored the game-winning goal in the first leg, and youthful Ansu Fati did it again in the second.

Since winning the Champions League in 2014-15, Barcelona has not won it again.

Manchester City, on the other hand, is currently.