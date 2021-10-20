[Watch] Klopp Reacts To Simone’s Reaction After Liverpool’s Victory: ‘Not So Cool.’

After Liverpool FC’s 3-2 Champions League victory over 10-man Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp described Diego Simeone’s reaction as “not so cool,” as the Argentinean chose not to shake hands with his adversary.

Mo Salah scored the game’s first goal in the eighth minute before adding a second goal a few minutes later to increase Liverpool’s lead. Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid scored a brace to get the home team back into the game, and it was 2-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium after 34 minutes.

Salah’s winner came after Atletico Madrid’s Mario Hermoso took down Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota in the box late in the second half.

Simeone, irritated, simply walked down the tunnel after the final whistle instead of performing the normal protocol, which included a sporting handshake with the opponent’s manager.

“We don’t like it, but the situation is undeniable. I’d like to extend a handshake to him. His reaction, like mine, was definitely not cool. We’ll absolutely shake hands the next time we see each other. It’s insignificant. He was clearly enraged, not at me, but at the game. Nothing else exists “After Liverpool’s amazing win in Madrid on Wednesday, Klopp spoke to BT Sport.

Simeone, for his part, blamed the event on a misunderstanding, explaining that he doesn’t do handshakes after games.

“Because I dislike shaking hands after a game, I never do it. It’s not good for either the winner or the loser’s health. That’s how I see things. But now, if I see him, I won’t hesitate to shake his hand “In a post-match interview, Simeone was quoted by Goal as stating.

Griezmann’s joy had been short-lived earlier in the game, as he was sent off for a terrible foul on Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino. According to Goal, the Frenchman kicked Firmino in the face with a high boot, making him the first player in Champions League history to score two goals and receive a red card.

Liverpool leads Group B in the 2021-22 Champions League with nine points after three wins in as many games. Next up for Klopp’s team is a trip to Manchester to face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.