WATCH: FIBA’s uber-energetic Mop Boy Takes Over The Basketball World Once More.

After entertaining spectators, players, and even referees during this past weekend’s FIBA World Cup Qualifiers in Africa, Angola’s Antonio Van-Dunem is once again the topic of the basketball world.

On the court, players take a lot of tumbles, and it’s up to mop boys like Van-Dunem to clean up the sweat and other fluids that spill onto the floor.

Toy Limpa Cho, a shorthand for his first name Antonio and Limpa Cho, which means “the Mop Guy,” began his floor-cleaning career in 1998 with Luanda-based team ASA before joining Primeiro de Agosto for the FIBA Africa Champions Cup in 2022.

Van-Dunem has become a prominent feature at basketball competitions in Africa, doing anything from flips and rolls before and after scrubbing the floor to even dancing with the cheerleaders.

Van-Dunem told the official FIBA YouTube channel that his duty is to entertain viewers while preventing his main foe, the court floor, from damaging the players and referees.

“With my agility, not even the referee notices me running up and down the court.” When he sees the court dry again, he’s amazed,” the 43-year-old Van-Dunem joked about his floor-cleaning abilities.

Van-Dunem realized that fans in the arena become bored during lulls in the action on the court and decided to spice things up by connecting with them through his outstanding athleticism when asked how he came up with his moves and enthusiastic demeanor.

Van-Dunem has grown in popularity among the players, even posing for a photo with Guy Edi of the Ivory Coast at the FIBA Basketball 2023 African Qualifiers.

“In the future, I want to start my own cleaning business.” He also hopes to “educate some young men to keep my work alive and help to the reduction of crime in Angola.”

Van-tale Dunem’s is included in the FIBA feature below.