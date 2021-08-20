WATCH: An Ex-UFC Lightweight Champion Criticizes A Brazilian’s New Lease On Life.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former UFC lightweight champion, is the only one who knows what it takes to earn a championship title.

Jose Aldo, who is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265, received a candid review from “The Eagle.”

The 34-year-old put on a defensive and counter-striking clinic, earning him three judges’ scores of 30-27.

Nurmagomedov believes that one bout cannot indicate a fighter’s level. He brought up Aldo’s prior battle with Petr Yan at UFC 251 last year, in which they fought for the vacant UFC bantamweight title. That bout ended in a TKO in the fifth round for the Brazilian.

Aldo was able to recover from that defeat with two victories in a row. Prior to his victory with Munhoz, the Brazilian defeated Marlon Vera by unanimous decision.

But, in the eyes of Nurmagomedov, Aldo must do more if he is serious about reclaiming the title.

“Did he get beaten up when he battled Petr?” Everyone begins talking once a guy wins one fight,” Nurmagomedov told RT Sport.

“Let him fight Petr in the same manner as you. Then we can say he’s back on track. You witnessed what he did. He shut up and waited for the fight to be stopped by the referee. This indicates that you are not at your best. When you’re hit and you’re awake and not protecting yourself, I refer to such fighters as businessmen. He went on to say, “They come out to make money.”

Nurmagomedov feels that fighters should be awarded world title possibilities based on their “competitive mentality.”

Nurmagomedov added, “There are great champions who go hard on everyone.” “They are unconcerned about the money. Of course, money is a crucial consideration, but he also needs to be competitive. So Aldo isn’t going to have a second peak. You can try all you want to prove it, but I’ve been there.”