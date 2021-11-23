WATCH: Amateur Fighter Wins Big, But Gets Injured Like Conor McGregor.

Last Friday, November 19, Dylan Kisiklas won his first amateur mixed martial arts (MMA) combat under the Captains Fight Club banner, when he knocked out fellow rookie Kai Duque in the first round of a featherweight bout.

Both guys started off strong, but the match finished at 34 seconds. This is when Kisiklas, who stands 6-foot-10, connected with a perfect head kick on Duque, who stands 5-foot-10.

The deadly high kick, on the other hand, took its toll on the American boxer, resulting in a snap heard throughout the Avalon Events Center.

This occurred after Kisiklas put his back foot in preparation to charge Duque. He ended himself laying on the canvass, waiting for medical personnel to enter the cage after his lower leg bowed in the wrong direction.

Duque was still down and clutching his head, the affects of Kisiklas’ tremendous head kick still fresh in his mind.

According to MMAfighting, Kisiklas suffered a broken tibia, the same injury that Conor McGregor sustained when he faced Dustin Poirier for the third time at UFC 264 in July.

“We heard a loud snap, almost as if he had broken his own leg on the high kick,” an unidentified announcer said after the event, according to the New York Post.

When Kisiklas delivered the head kick, he claimed his shin literally wrapped around Duque’s skull.

Despite the sad occurrence, Kisiklas was able to win his first amateur bout.

An official update on Kisiklas and Duque has yet to be issued as of this writing.