WATCH: A Robot Steals the Show During the Tokyo Olympics Basketball Games

The Tokyo Olympics have begun, and it is only natural for the host country to show off its cutting-edge technology.

Basketball is, naturally, one of the most popular sports right now, and the United States’ loss to France has sparked a lot of discussion.

Ironically, there was a tall and frightening-looking seven-foot robot that everyone is talking about right now.

During halftime of the USA vs. France game, the robot was presented, and the presentation sent out missing feelers.

From the free-throw line and even half-court, the robot made many shots. Given that they were programmed to make the proper calculations for sinking a basketball into a hoop, the machine was able to make accurate shots from practically any location.

At the #TokyoOlympics, robots are shooting free throws.

pic.twitter.com/AUoc6zSj4N AUoc6zSj4N AUoc6zSj4N AUoc6zSj

Several names came to mind as a result of the robot’s accuracy in making shots on the court. Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the recently-crowned NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks were among others who struggled with free throws.

Is this robot the solution to any basketball player’s shooting problems? From here on out, a dispute is expected.