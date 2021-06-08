Warwickshire is led by Oliver Hannon-Dalby, while Glamorgan defeats Lancashire.

In the LV= Insurance County Championship encounter at Derby, Oliver Hannon-Dalby bowled Warwickshire to a crushing 191-run victory as Derbyshire’s batting crumbled once more.

Derbyshire faltered for the second time in the tournament when faced with a target of 309 and were bowled out for 117 before tea on the third session, with Hannon-Dalby taking four for 24.

The hosts had a chance when Michael Cohen took five for 43 to remove Warwickshire for 155, but chasing 309, a post-lunch collapse consigned them to their fourth defeat of the season.

With two games remaining, Warwickshire climbs to the top of Group One and increases their prospects of qualifying for Division One.

Leicestershire thrashed Gloucestershire by an innings and 93 runs to take the lead in the group.

Following that, Gloucestershire fell to 31 for five in the first hour and were eventually bowled out for 200.

In adding 119 runs, Ian Cockbain and Jonny Tattersall both scored half-centuries, but man-of-the-match Callum Parkinson bowled both in rapid succession, finishing with five for 63 and a career-best match figure of 10 for 108 as Gloucestershire lost their last five wickets for 50 runs.

On day three at New Road, Worcestershire opener Jake Libby’s third century of the summer was not enough to prevent Durham from winning by 10 wickets.

As Worcestershire totaled 336 all out, Libby struck 126 and gained help from the middle to lower order, but they were only able to set a modest 87 target, and Durham were able to reach their goal without loss with to Cameron Bancroft (46 not out) and Michael Jones (34 not out).

Glamorgan won by six wickets on the third morning in Cardiff, handing Lancashire their first defeat of the season.

While wickets fell on the first two days of the match, just one fell on the third, as Marnus Labuschagne’s unbroken 63 lead Glamorgan to 188 for four and an easy victory.

Despite the defeat, Lancashire remain in first place in Group Three, with Glamorgan moving up to 99 points.

Yorkshire was in the box seat for Dawid Malan’s fantastic 199. (This is a brief piece.)