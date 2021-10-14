Warriors waive backup shooting guard Gregg Popovich refers to as a “tough kid.”

The Golden State Warriors have added and discarded another backcourt backup with the NBA season just days away.

In the preseason, the Warriors teased what solid Dubs supporters might expect this year.

With Jordan Poole unravelling in the team’s exhibition games, it appears that head coach Steve Kerr will have plenty of choices in the backcourt.

Despite the rise of Poole and the impending return of All-Star sharpshooter Klay Thompson, the Warriors are still focusing on developing young shooting guards, with Quinndary Weatherspoon being one of the most recent recruits, according to the team.

Weatherspoon is listed on the Warriors’ 20-player overall roster for the 2021-22 NBA season, according to the press release.

The Dubs, however, waived Weatherspoon barely over 48 hours after signing him, according to a recent press release from the team.

The San Antonio Spurs selected Weatherspoon with the 49th overall choice in the 2019 NBA Draft. He concluded his two-way contract with the Spurs, but he only appeared in 31 NBA games, averaging 1.9 points per game.

Weatherspoon impressed Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich with his ability to use his “size” despite not getting much playing time in his first two seasons in the NBA.

“He’s a fairly strong child, tough-minded, physically tough, and a decent size,” says his mother “Weatherspoon, according to Popovich.

While the 25-year-old failed to make an impact in the NBA, he had a good time in the NBA G League, averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 assists on.455/.333/.795 shooting in 37 games for the Austin Spurs.

Despite this, the Spurs declined to make Weatherspoon an offer that would return him to the NBA this summer, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

Meanwhile, the Warriors expect Thompson to return to action sometime during the first half of the 2019 season.

Thompson stated ahead of his much-anticipated return that he may not be the same player he was a few years ago, but he will still be “a very productive player.”

"Thompson earlier stated on Sirius XM radio, "I expect to get back there." "Not right away," says the player, "since that was 100 games of effort and fantastic shape." But when I return to the court, I'm going to be a force to be reckoned with. Maybe not what I was doing while I was shooting the ball, but I'll still be very good.