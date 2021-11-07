Warriors Update: ‘Disappointed’ Klay Thompson Reveals What Motivates Him To Return The Favor.

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors is being spurred by an unexpected event as he nears his return.

Thompson was one of the few NBA stars and legends to express dissatisfaction with his omission from the league’s official list of the 75 best players of all time.

Thompson said that he is still “disappointed” by the snub, but that he is using it as “motivation” to prove that he is a world-class player now that he is close to making his NBA comeback.

The NBA had already written Thompson off in the All-NBA list when he was at his best in 2019, according to Thompson, and the NBA 75 team snub only adds “fuel to the flames.”

“I was sad because I knew back in 2019, when I was healthy, I wasn’t able to make All-NBA and this again, and that’s fine,” Thompson told ESPN recently.

“I expressed my displeasure, and now it’s on to me to get back on the court and show them why I belong on the list,” he continued. “To tell you the truth, I believe it was meant to be. That was just what I needed to keep the fire going. I needed that push to get back to becoming one of the greatest in the world.” Thompson was playing excellent basketball prior to injuring his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, averaging 21.5 points per game.

Furthermore, the five-time NBA All-Star had scored at least 20 points per game in each of the previous four seasons, a remarkable run that persuaded Warriors head coach Steve Kerr that his sharpshooting guard deserved a spot on the NBA 75 team.

Kerr earlier stated, “Klay has accomplished pretty much everything.” “He’s a multi-time champion, an All-Star, and one of the all-time best 3-point shooters.” He’s competitive already, but if that’s what it takes to make him even more so, we’ll take it.” “I definitely think both guys [Thompson and Green] are in the top 75,” he asserted, “simply based on winning and two-way basketball and everything that truly matters more than statistics and anything linked to stats.” “What matters is if you’re winning championships, and that’s the only thing that matters.” I had hoped and assumed that both of them would be there.” Thompson has now started playing 3-on-3 games during team workouts, and his doctors are getting closer to giving him the all-clear.