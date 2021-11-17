Warriors, Suns, and Mavericks lead the West in 2021, but the Lakers are out of the early playoff round.

While the Eastern Conference appears to be considerably improved in the 2021-2022 season, the Western Conference still has the majority of the championship contenders. The West is home to six of the NBA’s top ten teams, including the team with the greatest one-month record.

The Golden State Warriors (12-2) have reclaimed the top spot in the overall rankings, which they held from 2015 to 2019. Only a few months after reaching the NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns (10-3) have the best record in the league. The Dallas Mavericks (9-4) hold the third-best record in the Western Conference after 13 games.

Golden State is making a solid argument to be the favorite to win the NBA title this season. In a massive road win Tuesday, the Warriors blew out the Brooklyn Nets (10-5) 117-99. Golden State had beaten the Chicago Bulls (10-4) by 26 points just four nights before.

In each of those victories, Stephen Curry made nine three-pointers. Curry is projected to win his third regular-season MVP award and is on pace to surpass his own record for three-pointers made in a season.

Curry is second in the league with 28.7 points per game, trailing only Kevin Durant. The point guard is averaging 6.6 assists, 1.7 steals, and 6.3 rebounds per game, which is a career high.

Golden State has risen to the top of the standings thanks to an NBA-best defensive rating of 98.9. The Warriors are outscoring their opponents by an average of 13.6 points per game, which is far and by the best in the sport. In regulation, Golden State has only lost one game.

Before the end of the 2021 season, Klay Thompson could make his Warriors debut.

With nine wins in a row, the Suns are closing up on the Warriors. Phoenix is the hottest team in the NBA and is back in second place in the Western Conference, where it finished last season.

Chris Paul leads the league in assists and steals per game with 10.2 and 2.6 respectively. The point guard is averaging 14.7 points per game, which is a career low. Devin Booker leads the squad in scoring with 22.9 points per game, roughly three points less than previous season.

The Suns have the 13th best offensive efficiency and the sixth best defensive efficiency in the league. Three of Phoenix’s opponents have been held to fewer than 97 points in a row.

During its winning streak, Phoenix has played an easy schedule, defeating only one team with a winning record above.500. The Suns face the Mavericks in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Friday, making things much more difficult.

