Warriors’ Stephen Curry will set a new 3-point record against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

At the world’s most iconic arena, Stephen Curry is almost certain to make history. When the Golden State Warriors take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, the NBA star has a chance to break the all-time record for three-pointers made.

Curry has 2,972 three-pointers in his career, one less than Ray Allen’s record of 2,973 threes. In the 2021-2022 season, the Warriors’ star is averaging 5.4 three-pointers per game, putting him on course to become Golden State’s No. 1 player.

Curry said after Golden State’s 102-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday, “I’m enjoying the moment and now you’re banging on the door, it’s very strange.” “But I’m simply letting it happen.” One thing I’ve learned in the last three games is to keep playing basketball, to keep taking shots you think you’ll make, and to enjoy the experience because it won’t come again for a long time.” Curry struggled shooting the ball in Indiana, going 5-15 from distance, and has continued to struggle with the ball now that the record is in sight. Curry, who has a 40.1 percent three-point shooting percentage this season, has only made 30.4 percent of his three-point attempts in the last three games.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr remarked, “I think he’s been trying a little bit too hard the last few games.” “Just trying to make threes and shatter this record, I think it will be a comfort for him and our team when he does.” It’s difficult to believe Curry won’t beat Allen on Tuesday. In ten straight games, the two-time MVP has made at least two three-pointers. Curry has made two or fewer three-pointers in in two of his 26 games this season.

Curry has made 3.8 three-pointers per game on average in 788 games. Allen appeared in almost 1,300 NBA games.

The Knicks allow opponents to shoot 37.4 three-pointers a game, with opponents hitting 13.4 of them. Only six teams allow more attempts from beyond the arc than the Knicks.

Curry, like many other superstars, glows brightly under the spotlight at MSG. When the Warriors visited the Knicks last season, Curry scored 37 points on 7-14 shooting from three-point range. Curry scored 54 points on 11-13 three-point attempts at the Garden in 2013, when he was on the verge of becoming a superstar.

Curry, who has long been regarded as the best shooter in NBA history, already holds the single-season record with 402 three-pointers made. There have been six seasons of more in all.