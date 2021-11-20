Warriors star Stephen Curry makes a startling admission about Kerr’s new strategy for him.

Steph Curry, like the rest of the Golden State Warriors’ rotation, is continuously experimenting with different combinations.

Curry has spent years playing the whole first and third quarters while sitting out the first six minutes of the second and fourth quarters under Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. According to Kerr, the new rotation strategy is to take Curry out for a few minutes in the middle of each quarter in order to keep him fresh for the final minutes of the game.

Curry might play the entire fourth quarter under the new strategy, like he did in the Warriors’ 104-89 comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Kerr’s strategy appears to be working so far, but the two-time NBA scoring champion admits that he’s still getting used to the alterations.

When asked if he was embracing the new pattern after the game, Curry replied, “Yes and no.” “I’m simply trying to grasp the fact that this is how things are today and to be as efficient as possible when I’m out there.” “We didn’t have a lot of momentum at the end of the third quarter, and at the start of the fourth, coach [Kerr] was like, ‘You know, if you do get it going, we’ll be able to make the adjustment and keep you out there,'” he continued. “I just try to remember that this is the rotation for now and focus on how I can be as efficient as possible.” Even before Curry’s full-fourth quarter game against the Cavs, Kerr believed that his new rotation substitution plan was “working well” for the Warriors.

“[Curry’s] grown used to it, and what I appreciate about it is that it allows him to start and complete every quarter,” Kerr said. “It’s also crucial to begin each quarter.” Starting with the second and fourth is, in my opinion, ideal for this particular group. So far, I believe it is functioning great.” The Warriors have a lot of diverse guys on their roster right now, especially in the backcourt. Furthermore, Klay Thompson, who has already begun playing 5-on-5 games during team sessions, will be back shortly.

Overall, Curry understands that coach Kerr will need to develop a system that allows him to maximize all of the potential on his Warriors team.

Curry previously stated of the Warriors' various alternatives, "That is a beautiful problem to have."