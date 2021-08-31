Warriors Open To Acquiring 2009 First-Round Pick To Fill Open Spot, According To NBA Rumors

The Golden State Warriors are still open to adding additional players to the mix, and Darren Collison appears to be one of them.

Another name suggested is Avery Bradley, but it appears that his prospects of making the Dubs’ last roster position are slim.

On Monday, August 30, sources told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area that anyone expecting Bradley to play for the Warriors should forget about it.

The reason for it was not specified, despite the fact that the 30-year-old has had a sporadic relationship with the Warriors in recent years.

The Dubs expressed interest in the former Los Angeles Lakers guard last season. The effort, however, was in vain.

Bradley eventually signed with the Miami Heat and is now seeking for a new team to join.

Instead, the focus moves to Collison, who, oddly, reportedly worked out with Isaiah Thomas and Mike James with the Lakers.

The 34-year-performance old’s during the workouts was not reported. Regardless, with the Lakers signing Rajon Rondo to a one-year deal, it appears that none of it matters anymore.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Rondo rejoined with the Lakers after securing his buyout from the Memphis Grizzlies, agreeing to a $2.6 million deal.

The deal may also signal the end of Thomas and James’ relationship.

Thomas was said to be the closest to a deal of the three guards that worked out with the Lakers. With Rondo’s return to the franchise, all of that was put on hold.

Collison, on the other hand, will be intriguing to see how he performs now that he has been out of the league since 2019.

Last season, there were reports that he was considering a comeback, but the 6-foot guard decided to stay retired.

With workouts suddenly being a part of the picture, it’s unclear why Collison appears to be dead set on returning to the NBA.

During the 2018-19 season, he last played for the Indiana Pacers.

Collison averaged 12.5 points, 5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 708 games for the Pacers over four seasons.

The Dubs have one available roster place, and Gary Payton II is widely regarded as the frontrunner to fill it.

That is, unless Collison is able to persuade head coach Steve Kerr to offer him a contract instead.