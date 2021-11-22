Warriors News: Steve Kerr Defends Klay Thompson’s Return Efforts.

Klay Thompson’s comeback to the Golden State Warriors could be on the horizon.

Warriors fans have been anticipating Thompson’s comeback with bated breath. The Splash brother has already participated in some exercises, while Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on November 21 that the five-time NBA All-Star has been cleared to participate in all aspects of Warriors workouts.

Before the game against the Toronto Raptors, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told the media that none of it is real.

When asked about the latest Thompson rumor via NBC Sports, Kerr stated, “Nobody has informed me that, so I don’t know where that came from.”

Despite the absence of Thompson, the current Warriors team has been outstanding, particularly in the backcourt.

Guards like Jordan Poole, Damian Lee, and Gary Payton II have stepped up in Thompson’s absence to provide depth in the backcourt behind Steph Curry.

The Warriors’ current lineup appears to be working well, and with Thompson on the verge of returning, Curry said that Kerr’s “one difficulty” now is figuring out how to “balance so much talent and chance for everyone.”

Curry told reporters following the Warriors’ 117-99 victory against the Brooklyn Nets, “Right now we played 12 players and you had Klay Thompson and James Wiseman back at home playing 5-on-5 and getting ready.” “That’s a fantastic problem to have.” “That is the problem of what we have in terms of balancing how many guys you can throw out there every single night and building a solid rotation that will help us win a championship, so right now that is the secret sauce.”” Thompson, on the other hand, has previously stated that, while he is confident in his ability to make an impact upon his comeback, he does not expect to be back at his prime “immediately.” Thompson stated, “I expect to get back there.” “Not right away,” says the player, “since that was a hundred games’ worth of work and fantastic shape.” “However, when I return to the court, I’m going to be a very effective player.” Maybe not what I was doing while I was shooting the ball, but I’ll still be very good. And I’m going to keep moving up. You are aware of the mind’s power. I have faith in myself to get back there.”