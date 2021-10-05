Warriors News: Former First-Round Pick Admits He Was Forced To Get COVID-19 Shot.

Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors was eventually immunized, despite his initial opposition.

According to reports, he requested an exemption owing to religious concerns.

The NBA said in an official statement that it had evaluated and declined Andrew Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health’s directive requiring COVID-19 inoculation for all players age 12 and older at major indoor events.

This came after Wiggins voiced his actual opinions regarding vaccinations months before.

“Right now, I’m not getting it, but that’s no reflection on anyone else who is. I’m the one who makes the decisions. But, for the time being, I’ve opted not to get it,” Wiggins stated in March.

Wiggins, though, is said to have already received the vaccine, despite the fact that he stands to lose a lot of money. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr echoed this sentiment.

The former first-round pick confessed, though, that it was something he hoped he wouldn’t live to regret, knowing that the only options were to get the jab or not play, according to the Mercury News.

“It was a difficult decision to make. Hopefully, it will work in the long run, and I will still be healthy in 10 years… I didn’t have much time on my hands. The season was about to begin. I didn’t want to miss a single game of basketball. I was adamant about not getting the immunization. It was, nevertheless, something I had to do… “It wasn’t something I wanted to do, but I felt compelled to,” Wiggins explained.

The NBA has one fewer player to worry about now that Wiggins has received the jab. Kyrie Irving is one of the prominent names who has yet to receive the shot.

Wiggins breathes a sigh of relief since he avoids losing a large sum of money. Regardless of what others say, he will always have Stephen Curry’s support.

“It’s a good indicator he’s taking care of his responsibilities as a team member… “But if it hadn’t worked out that way, I wouldn’t have thought less of him,” the three-time NBA MVP said.