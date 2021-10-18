Warriors News: Ex-Departure Laker’s Demonstrates That Superstar Endorsement Is No Guarantee.

Avery Bradley proved to be a terrific offseason addition for the Golden State Warriors.

He’ll have to move on sheepishly despite his efforts and respect for the franchise.

After the Warriors’ preseason finale on Friday, October 15, the 30-year-old experienced NBA guard was among the players cut by the team.

He made a strong case for the Golden State Warriors’ 15th and final roster spot, but he fell short, according to NBA.com.

Despite his praise for the Warriors and his claim to be the finest on-ball defender in the NBA (H/T to Warriors reporter Kendra Andrews), the move requires him to hunt for a new team.

Steph Curry and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors backed up the 2016 NBA Defensive First Team member.

However, according to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, these endorsements were insufficient to influence Warriors management.

The move seemed to make sense based on Bradley’s preseason performance with the Warriors. The Washington native didn’t exactly put up great numbers in four games.

Bradley only played 12.8 minutes and averaged 4.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, and an assist.

Despite being a seasoned veteran with a solid track record, the Warriors’ 6-foot-3 guard needed to make a strong first impression in order to secure a position on the 2021-22 squad.

Other players cut by the Warriors on Friday were Gary Payton II, Jordan Bell, and Mychal Mulder, in addition to Bradley.

As a result of the transfer, the Warriors will not have a 15-man roster when the season begins in 2021-22.

The Warriors are likely to leave that place open, providing them some leeway if they need to add someone to aid them.

Bradley, on the other hand, will have to look into other teams who might be interested in his services.

He spent his best years with the Boston Celtics, and he performed admirably with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019-20 season.

Bradley spent last season with the Miami Heat, but he received little attention.

It’s a modest setback for the NBA veteran, but he’d be best served by joining a team in need of a tough defender.