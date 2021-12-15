Warriors News: Draymond Green’s Emotional Reaction to Steph Curry’s Record-Breaking Performance.

Draymond Green, a forward with the Golden State Warriors, has spoken up on the importance of having Stephen Curry as a teammate in his career.

Curry officially became the top three-point shooter of all time on Tuesday, December 14, when he hit his 2,974th triple against the New York Knicks.

The Warriors were ecstatic by the two-time MVP’s unprecedented achievement. In fact, veteran All-Star Green was moved to make a touching post-game statement.

Green stated of Curry, “I always remark that you don’t get the chance to interact with someone exceptional at something – let alone go to work with someone who is the very best at something.” “That’s an extremely rare occurrence because just a few people are the best.” “Steph [Curry] is the best basketball player who has ever lived, and we get to work with him every day,” he concluded.

Curry’s break of Allen’s all-time record was significant in that he only required 789 games to do so, whereas Allen did so after 1,300 games during his career.

The obvious cause for this was the game’s progression. Curry clearly grew up in an era where the three-point shot was a necessity.

During Allen’s tenure, though, the game was controlled by the big men, with the majority of the points coming from within the paint.

Curry, predictably, was well aware of how he benefited from it.

Curry admitted, “I’ve been able to experience a lot in this game.” “But the bar that Ray [Allen] set, and the fact that I was able to reach it in the number of games I did, and shoot the % that I did, that’s something I’m extremely pleased of.” “The record is amazing, and we’ll see how far I can push it, but I own that journey because of the combination of both of those things and how rapidly it happened.” Prior to being dethroned as the all-time leader, Allen had already stated that he and Curry should not be compared not only because to the various eras, but also due to their completely distinct playing styles.

Allen previously stated, “I believe Steph is in a lane of his own, and I don’t believe he has [a comparable].”

“I’d compare Klay [Thompson] to myself and Reggie [Miller] because we both move without the ball and are often on the weak side. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.