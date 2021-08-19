Warriors management is to blame for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green’s 2019 breakup.

Following their 2019 run, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have now addressed what caused their breakup.

The Golden State Warriors dominated the NBA for the better part of a decade.

No one relished battling the Warriors more than LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, when they achieved individual career highs and became the NBA’s version of Darth Vader from the Star Wars franchise.

When they signed Durant, it appeared as if they were forming a full-fledged dynasty hell-bent on winning championships.

However, a 2018 altercation between Durant and Green, the team’s vocal leader, resulted in Durant’s departure the following year to the Brooklyn Nets.

After Green chose to bring up the ball as time expired in regulation, both men were caught on camera having a verbal spat as they faced the Los Angeles Clippers.

In Green’s new series, “Chips,” the two Olympic gold medalists were able to sit down and chat about what happened three years ago.

Green inquired about how the argument influenced Durant’s choice to leave the team later that offseason.

Durant clarified, “It wasn’t the argument.” “It was the way everyone, including Steve Kerr, pretended it hadn’t happened. Bob Myers attempted to simply discipline you (Green) in the hopes of putting the mask over everything.”

Green was suspended for the next game by the Warriors, and he tried to warn them that what they were doing was going to ruin everything.

Green informed general manager Bob Myers, “You’re about to [***] this up.” “I told her, ‘The only people who can make this right are me and K.’ (Durant). And there’s nothing you can do about it, so you’re going to [expletive]it up.’ And they [expletive]it up, in my opinion.”

Durant said, “I believe so as well.”

Both guys are on their way to winning the NBA championship, with Durant’s Nets a touch closer than Green’s Warriors, who will have to rebuild their team’s chemistry following extended championship runs.