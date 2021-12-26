Warriors get a boost from Curry. Celtics’ Holiday Heartbreak is Solved by the Suns and Bucks of the Past.

Golden State beat Phoenix 116-107 on Saturday, moving the Warriors ahead of the Suns for the best record in the NBA. Stephen Curry scored 33 points.

In a back-and-forth fight that featured 12 lead changes, Otto Porter Jr. scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Warriors pulled away to win.

Three of the Warriors’ top four scorers — Andrew Wiggins, Damian Lee, and Jordan Poole — were ruled out of the Christmas Day matchup due to Covid concerns.

Curry mostly filled the vacuum, scoring more than 20 points for the first time in nine Christmas games while hitting just 10 of 27 shots from the field, including five of 16 from three-point range.

“Only by having a next man up mentality will we be able to win a game.”