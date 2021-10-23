Warriors Chief Drops Major Klay Thompson Return Update, According to NBA Rumors

Klay Thompson’s long-awaited return to the NBA could be closer than you think.

The Golden State Warriors’ surprise victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday was accompanied with a favorable report on Thompson’s injury recovery.

Warriors vice president of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr. said before of the game that, while they don’t want to get ahead of themselves, Thompson is at “a wonderful spot” in his recovery, according to NBC Sports.

Prior to the Warriors’ 115-113 win over the Clippers, Dunleavy remarked of Thompson on Warriors Live, “I don’t want to get ahead of things, but he looks terrific.”

“It’s not going to be easy for him to come back after a two-year hiatus,” he continued, “but he’s in a wonderful situation.”

The Warriors’ All-Star shooting guard was present during the game and looked impressive from the bench.

It’s been over a month since Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed Thompson’s true status.

Thompson has already been practicing with the Warriors, according to Kerr, and “everyone is enthusiastic” about his return. Following Dunleavy’s lead, Kerr revealed that the sharpshooter “looked amazing” and was already in his “old” form.

Kerr told ESPN following a Warriors team practice last month, “Klay looked amazing.” “I’m turning off the lights.” The daily shooting competition was won by his team. It was great to have the old Klay back, smiling, laughing, and fooling about.” Thompson was averaging 21.5 points per game before suffering an ACL injury in 2019, and he was hitting 40 percent from three-point range.

Many people anticipate Thompson to take up right where he left off when he returns, but the five-time NBA All-Star knows it won’t be easy.

Thompson stated earlier this month that, despite his confidence, reverting to the Splash Brother-type of marksman Warriors fans adored will take time.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s “NBA Radio,” Thompson remarked, “I expect to get back there.” “Not right away,” says the player, “since that was a hundred games’ worth of work and fantastic shape.” “However, when I return to the court, I’m going to be a very effective player,” he added. “It may not have been what I was doing shooting the ball the way I was, but I’ll still be pretty excellent.” And I’ll just keep going higher – I’m confident in that, as well as the training. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.