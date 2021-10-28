Warriors center Stephen Curry makes shocking revelation about Steve Kerr’s coaching style.

Steve Kerr, according to Golden State Warriors big player Kevon Looney, checks all the criteria of a great coach.

Kerr has been a key member of the Warriors’ modern-day NBA championship team.

Most of the credit for the Warriors’ recent championships went to great players like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson.

However, while Looney’s brilliance is undeniable—in he’s his eighth season with the Warriors—unique Kerr’s style elevates their game to “another level.”

During a recent appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “Morning Roast,” Looney noted, “[Coach] Steve always speaks about being fast, loose, and discipline.” “At the Warriors, we’ve had that motto for years. He allows them a lot of flexibility while yet being able to rein them in.” He continued, “All the new guys comment about how much freedom they have here, how open it is, and how much trust Steve gives the players.” “That is the most important thing. The importance of self-assurance cannot be overstated. Many people have talent at this level, but having the freedom and green light to do what you want elevates your game to another level.” Prior to Kerr, the Warriors were led by Mark Jackson of the Indiana Pacers, a coach who Curry admired greatly.

Jackson and Curry formed a deep friendship that went beyond basketball after only a few seasons together. Curry was wary of Kerr’s overall abilities when he took over the Warriors in 2014 since he “liked” everything about Jackson.

However, as Looney stated, Kerr’s flawless approach and teaching style gradually garnered Curry’s approval.

Curry said on “The Rex Chapman Show” in April, “Sometimes you get coaches who kind of want to be the hero, you know.” ‘I did this, I made these particular modifications, and this is what’s going to get us there,’ says the author. It’s just a new entry, if you will, of how [Kerr] wanted to unlock our success as a terrific defensive team and a tremendously talented offensive club.” “That kind of disarmed me a little bit, and I was like, ‘OK, I can roll with this.’ Because you know how much I adored Mark Jackson at the time.” It was a significant shift for me.”