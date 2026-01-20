Warriors and Heat Face Off with Key Injuries in Tense NBA Matchup

In a highly anticipated NBA showdown on January 20, 2026, the Golden State Warriors are gearing up to host the Miami Heat at Chase Center, but both teams will be missing crucial players due to injuries. For the Warriors, defensive stalwart Draymond Green will sit out with a right ankle sprain, a significant blow for the team as they look to extend their 24-19 season record. Green’s absence, coming just days after a standout performance against the Charlotte Hornets, puts added pressure on the Warriors to rely on their bench strength in this critical game.

Green’s absence is not the Warriors’ only concern. De’Anthony Melton, another key rotation player, is also sidelined for injury management, further depleting the team’s depth. The Warriors are already missing other contributors, including Gui Santos and Seth Curry, leaving head coach Steve Kerr to adjust his lineup as they prepare for a tough contest against a Heat squad that has historically had their number.

Butler Returns to Face Former Team

Adding an intriguing twist to the game, Jimmy Butler will suit up for the Warriors against his former team, the Miami Heat. Butler, who missed the previous game against Charlotte due to personal reasons, is expected to make a strong impact as the Warriors face a tough opponent. With Green out, Butler’s leadership and scoring ability will be more important than ever as Golden State looks to secure a vital win. Kerr expressed confidence in Butler’s readiness, confirming the star forward would be available for the crucial matchup.

On the other side, the Heat will also be without a key player—Tyler Herro, who is nursing a rib injury. The Heat, who hold a 22-20 record, will lean heavily on Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell to carry the offensive load. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra is rallying his team despite their injury troubles, aiming to continue their recent dominance over the Warriors, having won five of the last six encounters, including a victory earlier in the season.

The projected starting five for the Heat includes Davion Mitchell, Powell, Adebayo, Pelle Larsson, and Andrew Wiggins. While Herro’s absence is a setback, Miami’s strong recent track record against Golden State gives them hope for success despite their depleted roster.

The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. PT, and fans are in for an exciting, high-stakes contest. The Warriors are slight favorites, with FanDuel Sportsbook listing them at -5, and the over/under at 239.5 points, hinting at a fast-paced, high-scoring affair. With both teams struggling with injuries, this game could prove pivotal as they navigate the challenges of the season’s second half.

Looking ahead, the Warriors will quickly shift focus to their next challenge—hosting the Toronto Raptors on January 21, 2026. Green is expected to return for that game, while veteran Al Horford will sit out as part of his load management. The Warriors’ depth will continue to be tested, but the return of key players, including Green and Butler, should provide a much-needed boost as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive.