Warrington has released Greg Inglis due to a hamstring ailment.

Greg Inglis, the Warrington centre, has been removed from his Super League contract with immediate effect.

After nearly two years in retirement, the 34-year-old former Australia Test player signed a 12-month contract with the Wolves ahead of the 2021 Super League season.

However, in May, he suffered a hamstring injury on only his third appearance for the club, which has since been proven to be worse than the initial eight-week layoff, and Warrington has opted to end his playing career at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Inglis will continue at the club until the conclusion of the season on a volunteer basis as a mentor with the club’s performance and academy setups.

“It’s awful that it’s come to this,” Inglis added, “but the damage is far worse than we originally thought.”

“Not many individuals, especially at my age, get the chance to come over here to the UK and play in Super League, and I want to thank Warrington for giving me that opportunity.

“I can’t say enough good things about the club. They’ve been nothing but kind to me and my girlfriend, and they’ve made us feel at ease from the start. It’s not just the team that’s done a lot for us; it’s also the organization.”

“Although we would have wanted to have seen Greg in action more, he has provided enormous value to our organization with his leadership qualities and in driving club standards,” said Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick.

“His desire to remain in Warrington until the conclusion of the season to continue to assist the playing group and mentor a number of our young players is a credit to his character.”

Inglis, who won the World Cup with Australia in 2013, missed the first month of the season to improve his fitness before making his debut for the club against Hull KR on May 1, scoring a try in the 50-26 triumph.

He made two further appearances, scoring a try against Catalans Dragons and another against Huddersfield Giants.