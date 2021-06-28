Warren Gatland going three Lions trips without losing would be insane, according to Gareth Thomas.

Warren Gatland’s unblemished record as head coach of the British and Irish Lions would be a “bonkers achievement,” according to Gareth Thomas.

Gatland, who previously led Wales, will lead the Lions for the third time on the upcoming tour to South Africa, following a series victory in Australia in 2013 and a draw in New Zealand four years later.

The Lions will face Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday to begin their preparations for the Springboks, with the first of three Tests scheduled for July 24 in Cape Town.

Before facing the defending world champion Springboks, Thomas, a three-cap Lion and Wales centurion, praised Gatland’s self-belief as one of the tourists’ most valuable attributes.

“Going undefeated as Lions head coach throughout all three tours would be a bonkers achievement,” Thomas remarked.

“He doesn’t care what other people think; all he cares about is making the appropriate decisions in choosing. His track record speaks for itself, and he’ll be laser-focused on making the right decisions once more.

“The fact that he believes in his own coaching abilities enough to go there says a lot about him.

“And if he goes undefeated in three tours, everyone will have to admit that he’s done more than reasonably well.”

Gatland has picked an intimidating line-up for Saturday’s match against the Brave Blossoms at Murrayfield, with tour captain Alun Wyn Jones at lock.

Former full-back for Wales Jones, according to Thomas, may be the only visitor whose name comes close to being inked into the Test line-up.

“I’m very sure you’d be struggling to put in a nailed-on starter outside of AWJ,” Thomas said, referring to the Tackle HIV campaign.

“One, because there’s competition, and two, because I don’t think Gats plays it that way. He doesn’t want people to think they’re pretty much in from the start.

“He wants them to be as physically involved and contribute to the performance as everyone else at all times.

“As a result, I believe that offering everyone. (This is a brief piece.)