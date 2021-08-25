Wander Franco of the Rays has joined an exclusive group of players with a recent on-base streak.

Wander Franco was dubbed a “can’t-miss prospect,” and he’s proven the experts wrong so far.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, when the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop singled in the fourth inning of his team’s 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, he became the only player under the age of 21 to reach base in 25 straight games in 31 years.

Franco, too, joined an exclusive club with his achievement. Only Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. (1990) and Roberto Alomar (1988) have reached base in 25 consecutive games while still being unable to legally consume alcohol in the United States since 1961.

His reached-base streak this season is the longest in the majors, and the longest by a rookie in the team’s 23-year history. Given his age and the fact that he was only called up on June 22, it’s even more astounding.

After Tampa Bay’s game on Tuesday, Rays manager Kevin Cash stated, “Very impressive.” “At 20, you just marvel at how talented he is, how unique he is, and the consistency he has demonstrated.”

Franco is the latest Rays prospect to make an impression in the big leagues. For the second year in a row, he was regarded as baseball’s best prospect, and fans had hoped to see him in the big after witnessing his five-tool prowess in the minors. Franco hit.332/.398/.536 in 829 at-bats across 214 minor-league games, with 27 homers, 145 RBIs, 48 doubles, 20 triples, 27 stolen bases, and only 75 strikeouts.

Franco took three weeks to figure out major-league pitching, but once he did, he never looked back. Franco is on a roll. 309/.380/.526 with eight doubles, three home runs and 19 RBIs over his past 25 games.

“When he goes up to the plate, he has a lot of confidence that he can hit ahead in the count, if not behind in the count,” Cash said. “He’s also shown that he can be patient. There have definitely been a few games where walks helped that [streak]. As a result, he’ll be selective as well.”

Perhaps more crucially, the Rays are 32-16 when Franco pitches and have jumped out to a four-game lead over the second-place New York Yankees in the American League East.

The. This is a condensed version of the information.