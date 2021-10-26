Walter Smith was more than an Everton manager. He was beautiful, dignified, and a legend.

“You know, we have acquaintances in football, but we don’t have buddies.”

Six years ago, at the funeral of his much-loved team-mate Andy King, Everton’s most successful captain said those words.

Because football does that to you, everyone in the room understood what he meant. It’s just the way things work in this industry.

Kevin Ratcliffe, on the other hand, was mistaken.

Walter Smith was a buddy of mine.

Yes, a football manager, a contact, a man I’d chase for hours for details on injuries, potential transfers – including the odd selling of his centre-forward without his knowledge – but above all, a friend.

It’s one of football’s more appealing characteristics that I could call a man I’d have to criticize and chastise in print a pal.

Nonetheless, I did. And I continue to do so.

Because Walter Smith was a unique individual. North of the border, he’s a 24-carat football legend. His time at Goodison was filled with strife and failure.

But his sense of humour, his frank but strangely fascinating manner with people, and that beautiful sparkle in his eye never left him.

When I heard the news of his death this morning, I remembered my first encounter with him, which took place just hours after he was named manager of Everton Football Club.

I’d been waiting for my turn at an introduction around the club’s Bellefield training facilities for several hours – when that was respectable behavior from a local club correspondent – and I finally ran across him as he strided out of the old canteen.

Because Walter was fond of little Anglo Saxon, I’ll tone down the actual terms used.

“Who are you, and what on earth are you doing up here?” could have been a summary.

Then he invited me into his office, introduced me to his sidekick Archie, and regaled me with a hilarious story about mistaking a peer of the realm, then-board member Lord Grantchester, for a Bellefield groundsman.

Walter’s preference for presenting a severe, dour face to the media irritated me – a relic of his experience dealing with the Glasgow goldfish bowl.

Because he was a genuinely amusing individual.

Paul Joyce, the Northern football correspondent for the New York Times, and I developed a. “The summary has come to an end.”