Wales’ Kieffer Moore is a key member of the team – Robert Page

According to interim manager Robert Page, Kieffer Moore has become a victim of Wales’ success ahead of Euro 2020.

Moore, a Cardiff striker, made his international debut in 2019 and was instrumental in helping Wales qualify for the postponed European Championship this summer.

Moore, on the other hand, has been on the fringe since Page took over from Ryan Giggs, starting only two of his eight games in charge, and was benched again for Saturday’s goalless Euro 2020 warm-up tie with Albania in Cardiff.

Moore has scored twice in short game time during Page’s tenure, and his arrival against Albania added greater momentum to Welsh attacks and was a crucial element in a better second-half performance.

When asked about Moore’s absence from recent starting lineups, Page responded, “Why would you change if you’re winning games and playing well?”

“We’ve had success in recent months with the way we’ve played, and when we’ve needed something different in the past, we’ve placed Gareth (Bale) on the left, DJ (Daniel James) on the right, and Kieffer on, which has caused additional problems.

“I just think that if you have success playing a certain method and structure, changing it invites more problems.”

Why would you change if you’re winning football games and performing well?

Moore was called up to Wales’ Euro 2020 team after a strong season at club level.

After showing himself at international level under Giggs, he scored 20 goals in the Sky Bet Championship for Cardiff.

Moore scored against Slovakia and Azerbaijan to help Wales qualify for Euro 2020, and he also helped Giggs’ team win the Nations League away to Finland in September.

By scoring against Finland at home in the Nations League return and claiming the friendly winner against Mexico in March, he has now scored five goals in 17 games for his country under Page.

Page insisted, “Kieffer has nothing to prove right now.” “With his goalscoring record at club level in recent months, he’s proven that he’s a huge part. (This is a brief piece.)