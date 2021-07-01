Wales is looking forward to playing in front of their home crowd once more – Jonathan Humphreys is a British actor.

When Wales kicks up their summer international series against Canada, Jonathan Humphreys thinks playing in front of home fans will be “huge.”

Due to ongoing limitations, only 8,200 people will be able to watch Saturday’s match at the Principality Stadium.

However, it will be the first occasion since Wales played Guinness Six Nations opponents France over 16 months ago that fans will be permitted to witness the team play on home soil.

Wales assistant coach Humphreys remarked, “It’s massive for us.”

“If you go back to the autumn, we were playing outside the stadium (at Llanelli) because it was a field hospital.

“Then there was the Six Nations atmosphere, since simply returning to the Principality Stadium to train was a big deal.

“Now that there are crowds, 8,000 people will still create a lot of noise for us.”

“I don’t believe (uncapped Wales lock) Ben Carter has ever played in front of a crowd in a senior rugby match! I’m glad there are 8,000 of them, and hopefully we’ll be back to a lot more than that soon.”

Carter and another recruit, Scarlets wing Tom Rogers, will make their Test debuts against a Canada team that last competed at the World Cup in 2019.

While Wales will be without ten players due to British and Irish Lions duty in South Africa, the likes of captain Jonathan Davies, flanker Ross Moriarty, and full-back Leigh Halfpenny, who will make his 100th Test appearance for Wales and the Lions, provide valuable experience.

Humphreys added, “Jon has been amazing.” “As a young youngster coming in for your first cap, with him captaining the squad, he’s had a huge impact on me.

“I’m sure he’ll be unhappy to miss out on the Lions, but you don’t see that in the group,” he says. It hasn’t been brought up, and it hasn’t changed the way he practices and prepares.

“He’ll know you’re one injury away from being called up and playing a major role. (This is a brief piece.)