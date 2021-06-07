Wales has overcome obstacles, but fresh heroes are needed to ignite the Euro 2020 campaign.

Wales are back at the European Championship after the most trying of times, five years after energizing and delighting an entire nation.

Wales made an indelible impression at Euro 2016 in France, reaching the semi-finals under Chris Coleman’s dynamic leadership, with Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, and the rest of the team lighting up the competition.

The players dubbed the spectators “The Red Wall,” and they were just pleased to be at a big event after 58 years of suffering since Wales’ sole previous appearance in the finals, at the 1958 World Cup.

The crowd swelled to almost 30,000 people, and their goodwill and good behavior earned them a UEFA “excellent contribution” award.

You don’t have to look far after a global pandemic to understand how things have altered.

Wales has gotten the short end of the cross-continental competition, having to travel 3,000 miles to Baku, Azerbaijan, to play Switzerland and Turkey before going to Rome to play Italy in their final Group A match.

Due to Covid’s travel restrictions, the majority of the bricks in ‘The Red Wall’ will be missing, with manager Ryan Giggs being the most notable absentee.

Giggs has been on leave from his post since November, after masterminding a qualifying campaign that saw Wales come second to Croatia but crucially ahead of Slovakia and Hungary amid euphoric scenes in Cardiff at the close of 2019.

The former Manchester United player is accused of attacking two women and engaging in controlling or coercive behavior. He disputes the allegations.

Robert Page, who had just taken over at Sky Bet League One club Northampton while Wales were in France five years ago, has taken Giggs’ place.

With Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal assistant Albert Stuivenberg by his side, Page, a no-nonsense former defender and Wales captain, was on Giggs’ backroom staff and has overseen four wins in six games.

Page has kept a level head on the pitch despite the volatility generated by the Giggs situation and the recent retirement of long-serving Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford.

To be promoted to (This is a brief piece.)