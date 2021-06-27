Wales and Denmark’s Euro 2020 referees will be well-known to Liverpool fans.

Daniel Siebert will be the match official for tonight’s round of 16 encounter between Wales and Denmark.

Wales advanced to the knockout stages of the European Championships for the second year in a row after finishing ahead of England in the 2016 tournament in France.

After finishing second in the group stage behind Italy, caretaker manager Rob Page has guided Gareth Bale and his teammates to the next level.

After a fantastic start to Euro 2020, Roberto Mancini’s team immediately established themselves as one of the tournament favorites, scoring six goals in two games, including victories against Turkey and Switzerland.

Wales, on the other hand, had to come back from a goal down to tie their first encounter against Switzerland after Breel Embolo nodded home a corner from Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri. Kieffer Moore pulled Wales level midway through the second half.

Despite Bale missing from the spot in the 2-0 win against Turkey, he teed up Connor Roberts in stoppage time to secure the win and almost certainly advance them to the next round. They needed to avoid a severe defeat against Italy on the last matchday to avoid falling to third and missing out on the playoffs as one of the third-placed teams.

Despite Xherdan Shaqiri’s brace against the Turks, a Wales team led by Harry Wilson and Neco Williams withstood the storm after Ethan Ampadu was sent off for a late tackle.

With the help of other results, Denmark rose into second place and advanced as group runners-up, setting up the tie in Amsterdam.

The man in the centre has now been identified – and he may be familiar to Liverpool supporters.

In their third group stage encounter against Red Star Belgrade, the 37-year-old was in charge of the Reds in their quest for their sixth European Cup.

During Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Serbia, he awarded Jurgen Klopp’s side two penalties, one of which was converted by Mohamed Salah and the other saved by Milan Borjan.

At Anfield, the Egyptian scored two goals, with Firmino and Mane also helping to the thrashing.

