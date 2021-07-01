Waiting for A-Level results as an 18-year-old – Emma Raducanu is examined in greater detail.

Emma Raducanu’s fantastic Wimbledon debut continues with a third-round appearance.

After defeating 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova 6-2 6-4, the 18-year-old is the last Brit in the women’s tournament.

Raducanu is examined in greater detail by the PA news agency.

Emma’s education

Raducanu is awaiting the results of her A Levels this summer, so it’s not all about Wimbledon for her. She has been mixing her education with her tennis over the last 12 months, opting not to travel to lower-level tournaments abroad and taking exams at Newstead School in math and economics. Despite her brilliance, Raducanu persists on pursuing a tennis career.

a person of mixed ancestry

Raducanu was born in Toronto in 2002 to a Chinese mother and a Romanian father, and she relocated to England with her family when she was two years old. She has wonderful recollections of visiting her grandma in Romania, despite having lived in London. “My grandmother, Mamiya, still lives in central Bucharest,” she remarked. I visit her a few times a year, stay with her, and see her. It’s quite lovely. I love the food, to be honest. I mean, the food is unbelievable. And my grandma’s cooking is also something special. I have a connection to Bucharest.”

A young athlete

It was perhaps inevitable Raducanu would have a career in professional sport, given the way her father pushed her as a youngster. She started off attending ballet classes, but her father decided sport was the way forward and had his daughter do horse riding, swimming, tap dancing, basketball, skiing, golf, go-karting and motocross, all alongside her tennis practice.

A new release

It is incredible to think that Raducanu only made her first WTA Tour main draw appearance last month at the Nottingham Open. She lost 6-4 6-3 to compatriot Harriet Dart in the first round before making the quarter-finals of a lower-level tournament at the same venue the following week. That persuaded Wimbledon to offer her a wild card into the main draw and the rest is history.

