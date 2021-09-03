Vladimir Putin claims that the United States and the West have not learned from the Afghanistan “catastrophe.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the United States has left behind a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Afghanistan, and that he hopes for the Taliban’s swift absorption into the international community to prevent the country’s further collapse.

Putin also stated at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok that, despite the failures of the 20-year battle in Afghanistan, he believes “the West” has not learned any lessons about meddling in other nations.

“It’s a disaster.” That is correct. It’s not only what I’ve said. According to the news agency Tass, Putin remarked on Friday that the US presence in the country and its speedy evacuation are “remarks made by American analysts.”

“It’s a disaster because Americans, who are pretty pragmatic people, have spent more than $1.5 trillion on this campaign, and what have we gotten?”

“When you consider the number of people that toiled for the West as a whole, the United States, and their friends, and are now left behind in Afghanistan, it’s also a humanitarian disaster,” he continued.

His remarks echo those he made earlier this week, when he stated the US has achieved “nothing” in Afghanistan and attacked US efforts to “civilize the people who live there.”

“Is this the end of some Western hegemony?” Putin said on Friday, adding that “lessons […] should be correctly comprehended in order to make adjustments to real policy.”

“In Afghanistan, they say, ‘We got in there and made a lot of blunders.’ However, they continue to treat other countries the same way,” Putin stated, before citing sanctions as an example of Western countries “imposing their standards.”

The United States has placed a number of penalties on Russia in response to events such as the SolarWinds cyber attack and election meddling.

In Afghanistan, Moscow was involved in a ten-year struggle that ended in 1989 with a pullout. Unlike the United States and its Western allies, Russia has kept its diplomatic staff in Kabul after the United States left.

Moscow has attempted to reach out to the various Afghan factions, including the Taliban, which it regards as a terrorist organization but which Putin hopes would be recognized globally.

“You have to consider the reality that the sooner the Taliban joins the society of civilized nations, the easier it will be for them. This is a condensed version of the information.