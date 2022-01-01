Vitaliy Mykolenko has joined Everton from Dynamo Kyiv.

Everton have signed Dynamo Kyiv defender Vitaliy Mykolenko for an unknown amount, with the Ukraine international signing a four-and-a-half-year contract until the end of June 2026.

After impressing at both club and international level in recent years, the 22-year-old becomes the Blues’ first January transfer window signing.

Mykolenko, Ukraine’s leading left-back, has 21 caps for his country and was a major member of the Euro 2020 quarter-finalist team.

He played a key role in Dynamo’s domestic league title success in 2020/21 and was a regular in the club’s previous two Champions League seasons. With Dynamo, he also won two Ukrainian Cups.

After becoming manager Rafa Benitez’s sixth signing, he spoke to evertontv.