Virgil van Dijk’s new deal secures Liverpool’s spine for the foreseeable future.

Virgil van Dijk, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, and Fabinho, has officially signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, extending his stay on Merseyside until 2025.

In 2018, the Reds paid about £75 million for the Dutch centre-back, and Jurgen Klopp has since showed how to create a team around a record purchase.

Van Dijk, despite being a defender, is an important part of practically everything Liverpool does on the field, and he appears ready to return this season after a successful return from injury this summer.

Much of his skill set is to defending, but he may also have a significant impact on his team’s offensive behavior.

His celebrated control of Son Heung-min and Moussa Sissoko at Anfield a few years ago encapsulated what he has to offer in a tactical sense; a defender who is so complete that he can handle such a difficult situation with the scores level near the end of a crucial match offers valuable attacking options.

Klopp can commit players forward knowing that he has the best safety net in the game; Van Dijk dominates opponents even when he isn’t surrounded by teammates.

The Reds manager has previously emphasized that his squad must attack with at least six players, which the presence of the Dutch international makes fully conceivable.

Klopp has made advantage of Van Dijk’s aerial skills, with the 30-year-old winning 81 percent of his duels in his last full season, placing him first in Europe’s top five leagues when compared to contemporaries who had played at least 1,500 minutes.

Liverpool’s centre-backs must be strong aerially, according to Pep Lijnders, who previously stated: “As a pressing team, you have to accept a lot of long balls and second balls, so it’s crucial you have centre-backs who are good in the air so they can win the first battle.”

That first test allows Liverpool to condense the pitch before launching waves of attack, and his aerial prowess is also utilized at set-pieces.

Klopp’s team conceded on a direct free kick. “The summary has come to an end.”