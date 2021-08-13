Virgil van Dijk’s first remarks after signing a new Liverpool deal following his entrance to the club last season.

Virgil van Dijk has stated that he is eager to return to the Premier League after signing a new contract with Liverpool.

On Friday, the Dutchman became the latest high-profile Reds player to sign a new contract, committing to the club until 2025.

Along with Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Harvey Elliott, Van Dijk joins Fabinho, Alisson Becker, and Trent Alexander-Arnold as players who have signed new contracts this summer.

After returning from a nine-month layoff due to anterior cruciate ligament damage sustained in a 2-2 tie with Everton last October, Liverpool’s No.4 expressed his excitement for the future on Merseyside.

Van Dijk stated of his new contract, “It is something to be extremely proud of, something that I am very proud of, something that my wife and kids are very pleased of, and certainly something that my agency is very proud of.”

“All of the hard work we’ve put in so far is continuing, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for Liverpool. I’m overjoyed, overjoyed, and overjoyed.

“I felt so much respect from the fans, my teammates, and the staff from day one when I joined the club, that I could be a very important member of this football club.

“It’s been going well; regrettably, last season was a season to forget, to learn from, and to carry with me, but I’ve liked my time here and will continue to enjoy it in the next years with all of you.”

Van Dijk made his pre-season comeback in the defeat to Hertha Berlin before appearing in one of the two hour-long friendlies with Bologna last week.

He then played roughly 70 minutes in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Athletic Club last Sunday and is now in contention for a competitive comeback against Norwich on Saturday evening when the Premier League season kicks off.

“I am in a good mood. Obviously [these were]friendlies, but you get your match fitness up, and you get into repetitions of doing things over and over,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I believe I am.”

“The summary comes to an end.”