Virgil van Dijk will play for Liverpool against Hertha Berlin, while Divock Origi will not.

Liverpool’s bench includes Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk as they face Hertha Berlin in Austria.

Since suffering long-term knee injuries in the first few months of last season, neither player has played for the Reds.

Before a stunning update from Jurgen Klopp earlier this week, both were set to miss this evening’s encounter against the Bundesliga team.

For the time being, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip continue to play together in the center of defense, building on a combination that began in the first half of Friday’s 1-0 win over Mainz.

Caoimhin Kelleher continues in goal for Alisson Becker, while Kostas Tsimikas fills in at left-back for Andy Robertson.

Naby Keita is given another chance to shine from the start in midfield, alongside captain James Milner and Harvey Elliott, who has been selected in the center of the pitch throughout the summer.

Due to a minor injury, Divock Origi will not play, and Xherdan Shaqiri will also be absent as speculation about his future grows amid interest from other clubs.

Thiago Alcantara has only been with the team since Wednesday and will not play this evening.

