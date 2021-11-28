Virgil van Dijk sends a message to Everton, as Andy Robertson renews the battle.

Jurgen Klopp was proven gloriously, conclusively right here in more ways than one.

The debate about Liverpool’s left-back situation has rumbled in recent weeks, fuelled by Kostas Tsimikas extending his excellent summer form into the new season and Andy Robertson’s uncommon, but not quite unexpected, drop.

Klopp, for one, has remained adamant that, while Tsimikas has improved, Robertson is still one of the finest players in the world at his position.

And the Scot’s performance against Southampton after being returned to the starting line-up provided sufficient evidence for such a viewpoint.

Robertson was free of injury niggles and the evident strain of helping keep his country’s World Cup qualification aspirations on track, and he was a rampaging presence up and down the left side once more.

His long-standing friendship with Sadio Mane allowed him to set up Diogo Jota for the opening, and he reveled in the space created by Southampton’s switch to wing-backs, a decision that manager Ralph Hasenhuttl later correctly assessed as having backfired horribly.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has six assists in his previous four starts for Liverpool, giving him a total of ten for the season.

At the very least, Robertson has some catching up to do in that specific battle with a teammate.

Virgil van Dijk may be as quiet as you like, but this will undoubtedly be an emotional week for him.

On Wednesday, the Liverpool centre-back returns to Goodison Park for the first time since sustaining cruciate knee ligament damage there, which forced him to miss nine months of action.

And Van Dijk will make the short trip across Stanley Park knowing that he is steadily returning to his best form.

After Alexander-right-wing Arnold’s corner fell invitingly to his feet 12 yards away, the defender thrashed the ball through Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy for Liverpool’s fourth goal and his first goal for the club since his terrible injury.

But it was his overall performance in difficult conditions that stood out, particularly against his previous side, who, despite the result, did not go down without a fight.