Virgil van Dijk sees Liverpool midfielder Virgil van Dijk as facing a “huge challenge.”

Curtis Jones’ “excellent mentality” has been lauded by Virgil van Dijk, who has pushed the Liverpool midfielder to make his recent impressive performances the norm.

Jones, who started the season behind fellow youngster Harvey Elliott in the midfield pecking order, has seized his first-team opportunity with both hands in recent weeks.

Before arguably being Liverpool’s finest midfielder during their second-half recovery against Manchester City at the weekend, the 20-year-old scored in a 3-3 draw at Brentford and assisted on all five goals in a Champions League romp at Porto.

When asked how impressed he had been with Jones this season, Van Dijk answered, “A lot.”

“Unfortunately, Harvey was injured, as everyone knows, and was doing so well at the time.

“It was maybe a little difficult for Curtis to watch that since he definitely wanted to play but saw Harvey performing so well. Now he had no choice but to take a chance.

“At the moment, if you look at our midfield, I think Naby is still doing extremely well, Oxlade is doing pretty well, so it’s not easy to be out there,” he says.

“Obviously, he’s proved in the previous couple of games that he has the ability to play at that level and is doing well.”

“He’s still young, he’s still developing, he has a terrific mentality,” Van Dijk continued to liverpoolfc.com. He needs to keep going in that direction. For him, this is just the beginning, and he must continue to demonstrate it.

“Being consistent is the most difficult element of being a football player, so it will be a tremendous task for him. But thus far, everything has gone well.”