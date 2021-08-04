Virgil van Dijk praises a 16-year-old Liverpool trainee as a “fantastic prospect.”

According to Virgil van Dijk, Kaide Gordon is making an impression on the Liverpool first-team squad.

The Dutchman has just recently returned to team training following an ACL injury that kept him out since October, and he made his first appearance as a substitute against Hertha Berlin last Thursday.

The 30-year-old has been revealing details on Liverpool’s pre-season training in Austria and Evian, as he enjoys being back with his Reds teammates after his lengthy layoff.

When it came to addressing the new faces in the camp, Van Dijk singled out Gordon, a teenager who had only joined the club from Derby County in January.

While he is happy to be back in team training, the Netherlands international has avoided one exercise in particular.

“There are a few new faces around, as well as the young boys,” remarked the defender. “It’s always lovely to watch the young boys being lifted out of their shells and stuff like that.

“Kaide Gordon, who is 16 years old, is breaking out of his shell, training hard, and displaying remarkable potential.

“It’s entertaining to watch, and we need everyone to perform, whether you’re a chef or a rookie kit-man. I value each and every one of them.”

“It (training) is looking sharp, and it has been really tough,” he continued. I’m trying to avoid the 1,000-meter runs since I see a lot of the boys performing them. It’s perfect for Millie, Mo, Sadio, and other similar runners!

“The standard is really high; we practice hard, attempt to re-establish the appropriate strategies, and hope to have a very, very strong season overall.”

“It’s going to be a tough one, with teams developing all around us and vying to be Premier League champions. We’re in the same boat.

“We want to get back up there and go for it all, and we’ve already laid the groundwork.”

Van Dijk also revealed what he said to teammate Joe Gomez ahead of his comeback to action against Hertha Berlin, with the England international making his first appearance since suffering a long knee injury.